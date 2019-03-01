|
|
Douglas C. Dufault Sr., 78, a resident of Easton for the past 48 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, under the care of his family. Born in Quincy, a son of the late Jean B. and Florence (Whittemore) Dufault, he was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School and earned an associate's degree as an electronics engineer from Northeastern University. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served as an A1C in U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Douglas was employed as an electronics engineer and was also a self-employed consultant. An avid bowler, he enjoyed billiards and playing chess. Douglas is survived by his children, Tracy A. Pierce and her daughter Rebecca; Douglas C. Dufault Jr. and his daughters, Alison and Elizabeth; Michael R. Dufault and his wife Tammie and their sons, William and Andrew; Kim-mi R. Dufault and her daughter, Mia. He was the brother of the late Dianne Williams and is also survived by her children, Scott, Debbie and Warren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019