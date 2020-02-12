|
|
Duncan L. Cahill, age 88, of Hingham, died February 9, 2020 at Bridges by Epoch at Hingham. Duncan was the husband of the late Elizabeth M. (Flett) Cahill. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in South Boston, son of the late Paul F. and Florence (Behm) Cahill. Duncan served with the Marine Corps during Korea, and for 35 years he was a senior custodian in the Brockton School Department. Duncan worked at Brockton High, Raymond and Kennedy schools, and in 2002 retired as head custodian. Duncan was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a dedicated supporter of the wounded and disabled veterans and Native Americans. He also enjoyed fishing, Native American studies, building models, puzzles and reading. Duncan is survived by his children Robert D. Cahill and his wife Cathy of Frederick, MD, Elizabeth M. Cahill of Brockton, Michael J. Cahill and his wife Valerie of Hingham and Richard "Duke" Cahill and his wife Linda of East Bridgewater. He was the grandfather of Melissa Fralick, Tovah Balducci, Patrick, Michael and Megan Cahill, Kristen Colligan, Shannon Gonzalez, Lindsay and Sean Cahill and the late Collin and Ryan Cahill and great grandfather of 18. Duncan was the brother of the late Paul F. Cahill, Catherine Donnelly, Helen Peters and Donald Cahill. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton Friday, February 14, 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020