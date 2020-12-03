E. Curtis Hall, (Curt) of Sunapee, NH, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, with his wife by his side. Curt was born in Malden, MA, April 1, 1927 to Evarts Curtis Hall and Marion (Flanders) Hall. They moved to Auburn, MA where he attended elementary school, and met the love of his life, Helenmarie Peterson, when they were just 11 years old. He attended Auburn High School where he excelled in athletics, especially basketball. Family lore has him spending countless hours playing basketball in Worcester, where he was touted as the best basketball player in Worcester. He organized a basketball team that played games before each Holy Cross Home game. Curt enlisted in the Coast Guard at the age of seventeen. He fulfilled his Coast Guard duties as Seaman First Class Helmsman in World War II's Pacific theater transporting soldiers to and from the USS Mitchell. After the war ended Curt then worked on Coast Guard weather ships in the Bering Sea. Upon discharge Curt & a buddy explored the US west coast before heading home to Massachusetts. Curt was accepted at Springfield College, but due to large number of soldiers going to school under the GI bill, he had to wait 2 years before enrollment. While waiting to go to college, Curt moved to Warner, NH, where he stayed with his grandmother Fannie Hall and attended Simons High School. Curt married the love of his life in 1948, then headed off to college. Curt graduated, with a degree in education from Springfield College in 1952, later receiving a Master's Degree from Worcester State College and entered the doctorate program at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He began his lifetime career as an educator in a one-room schoolhouse in South Sutton, NH. Throughout his career as a teacher, he taught at Simons High School in Warner, NH, and Oxford Junior High in Oxford, MA. He then began moving up through the ranks to become a principal in Charlton, MA, then Weare, NH and then Hillsborough, NH. He then rose to Superintendent of the Hadley, MA School district, finishing his career as the Director of the Massachusetts Southeastern Regional School District in Lakeville, MA. He retired in 1988. In retirement he enjoyed golf, picking up twigs, and accompanying his brother-in-law, Jerry Peterson, to get "Lavalley's wood". He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends including the "Friday Night Gang". During retirement he continued his life as a teacher and mentor to two more generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Curt was predeceased by his father Evarts Curtis Hall, mother Marion (Flanders) Hall, sister Natalie Hall Stewart, brother-in-law, Colonel John Stewart, mother-in-law Alice Veronica (McMenemy) Peterson. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helenmarie (Peterson) Hall of Sunapee, NH, sister-in-law Claire (Peterson) Leach of Hampton, NH, children, son E Curtis Hall and his wife Pam of Onset, MA, son Keith Hall of Goshen, NH, daughter Judy Hall and her partner Steve Parsons of Middleboro, MA, five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Following Covid-19 protocol, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the: Newport Scholarship Fund, c/o Paul Brown-Trustee, 15 Sunapee St, Newport, NH 03773.



