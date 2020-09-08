E. Edwin "Ed" Wiesner Jr. of Sandwich, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, with his beloved wife Rose Provencher and four sons, Jeff, Chris, Steve and Matt by his side at Cape Cod Hospital. He passed approximately a week after he celebrated his healthy 80th birthday on August 17. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of Ernest E. Wiesner, M.D. and Doris F. (Billings) Wiesner. During his childhood and as an adult, he enjoyed fun Cape Cod summers at the family summer home in Dennis with his former and departed wife Joann (Crawford) Wiesner. He had fun times with his brother Kenneth B. Wiesner, M.D. and wife Barbara of Carmichael, California and their 2 children, Jason and Lindsay and also with his sister Priscilla (Wiesy) MacMillan of Duxbury, and her 2 daughters, Erin and Alice Anne. His sons Jeffrey Wiesner and Christopher Wiesner always joined in with the shenanigans. One of Ed's proudest moments was when he took his Brockton South Little League baseball team to the championship two years in a row during the early 1980s. He was proud to have his niece Marci (Crawford) Moulton on the team with his sons and his nephew David Crawford. Ed graduated from Brockton High School and then attended the University of Pennsylvania where he joined Theta Xi O56 Fraternity. He graduated from Bentley College of Accounting and Finance with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, 1965. He was a partner of The Pm Group which then evolved into Medical Dental Consultants of Cranston, Rhode Island and Brockton. In the early 1990s, he created his solo practice in Sandwich, PM Group - Accounting & Tax Services, Inc. He enjoyed many years working with his son Chris as they provided financial services to physicians and dentists on Cape Cod and around Southeastern Massachusetts and throughout the Boston area. Rose and Ed were together for 30 years and had a loving life enjoying the home that they built in 1996. They loved their doxie Trucker, playing horseshoes in the backyard, reading Facebook posts about the grands, Lucas, Noah and Audrey McGrail and Brayden McGrail. The grands provided Grampy with many laughs and hugs. Ed frequently sent Peanuts cards to family members, especially to his two younger sons Stephen and Matthew McGrail. A wake has been planned for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, Sandwich. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, all are required to wear a facial mask. In lieu of hugging, his family asks that you place your hand over your heart to express your sorrow as you greet the family members. The funeral home will limit guests to 20 in the viewing room. For online guest book and information, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Dana Farber Institute for Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research, Attn: Rosa Mayorga, 10 Brookline Place, West Brookline, MA 02447, Dream Day on Cape Cod, Attn: Tracey Sperry, 165 Nan-Ke-Rafe Path, Brewster, MA 02631.