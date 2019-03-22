|
- E. Jeanne (Moynihan) Bombardier, of Abington passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 92. Born Edythe Jeanne Moynihan, February 22, 1927, in Abington, she was a lifelong resident of Abington and parishioner of St. Bridget Church. She graduated from Bridgewater State University (College) in 1948 with a master's degree in Education and worked for 31 years as a teacher of early childhood education in Weymouth and Abington. The insightful family historian, she never missed sending a family birthday or holiday card. On spring days you could find her on the porch in her adirondack chair sharing family updates with her visitors while sipping a cup of tea. When it was quieter she loved to sit in her rocking chair in the family room reading historical and political literature, and the Boston Globe and New York Times. She would start each day watering and admiring the flowers in her many gardens, listening and watching the birds, especially the cardinals. She appreciated quick wit, being raised in an extended Irish family. She loved music and dancing, always the first and last on the dance floor at weddings and family gatherings. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Carl Bombardier who died in 1976. She was the devoted mother of Leon Bombardier of Abington and his wife Sharon, Lawrence Bombardier of Kingston and his wife Janie, Patricia Callow of East Bridgewater and her partner John Long, John Bombardier of East Bridgewater and his wife Lee, Helen DiLeonardo of Glendale, Arizona and her husband Pietro, Joan Lindahl of Rockland and her husband Jeffrey, Edward Bombardier of Pembroke, Cecilia Akins of East Bridgewater and her husband Dick, and Mary Bombardier of Northampton.Jeanne was the devoted mother of nine children and retired from teaching to spend time with her 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Most people who knew her would remember her endless capacity for unconditional love and patience and the unique relationships that she built with each person in her life. Her family is thankful for her aides and nurses from Steward Homecare and Hospice, especially Susan Murphy, for helping her to the end. Visiting hours will be on March 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Her funeral services will be held Monday March 25 at 8:15 a.m. from the Chapel, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the E. Jeanne Bombardier Memorial Scholarship, to be awarded to an Abington High School graduate pursuing teaching at Bridgewater State University. Donations can be sent to PO Box 93, Abington, MA 02351. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019