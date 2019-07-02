|
Pastor Earle W. Landers, age 90, of Lakeville, died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Morton Hospital in Taunton. Born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, Earle was the son of the late George and Marion (Sollows) Landers. He was raised in Sanford, Nova Scotia, Canada. Earle earned his bachelor's degree in Religion-Theology from Eastern Nazarene and continued his education with earning his master's degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. He was an ordained minister for 42 years in the Church of the Nazarene; Pastored in Butler, New Jersey, Norwich, Connecticut and Lakeville. Earle enjoyed gardening, the ocean and hunting in Nova Scotia, Canada. He loved to sing and loved his family very much. Earle was the beloved husband for 65 years to Shirley J. (Rose) Landers; devoted father of Dwight Landers and his wife Debbie of Raynham, Shirley Landers-Pfautz and her husband Rick of Barnstable, Donna Landers-Murray of Lakeville, Nancy Rice and her husband Jon of Hanson and Lee Landers and his wife Sarah of Middleborough; loving grandfather of Dwight Jr., Nathan, Meredith, Brianna, Amanda, Mikayla, Madison, Mackenzie, Joshua, Tyler, Benjamin, Jacob, Jason, Elsie; and great-grandfather of eight; dear brother of Kathryn McCrea and her husband Alton of New Brunswick, Canada, Wendell Landers and his wife Barbara of Nova Scotia, Canada and the late George Landers and Burton Landers. Visitation will be held at the Lakeville Church of the Nazarene, 180 Main Street, Lakeville, with the family, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., followed by his funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Interment services will be held at Darling Lake, Nova Scotia, Canada, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Nazarene College, Earle & Shirley Landers Scholarship Fund, 23 East Elm Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170. For online condolences, please visit our web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on July 2, 2019