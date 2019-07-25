|
Edith G. "Jenny" (Burke) Lawson, 89, of Brockton, passed away July 21, 2019. Born July 22, 1929, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Milo P. and Edith E. (Brady) Burke. Jenny was a lifelong resident of Brockton and was a 1948 graduate of St. Patrick's High School. She worked for many years and retired from the Foxboro Company. She enjoyed reading, knitting and traveling. She is survived by a brother, Kenneth J. Burke of Brockton; 2 nephews, John C. Burke and his wife Kris and Paul Stephen Burke and his wife Nancy. She was also the sister of the late Mary Patricia Burke. All services are private. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home. Friends wishing memorial gifts may be given to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 25, 2019