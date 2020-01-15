|
Edith (Marochino) Gennaco, age 96, of Brockton, died peacefully January 13, 2020 at Copley at Stoughton. Edith was the wife of the late Robert E. Gennaco. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late James and Concetta (DiStefano) Marochino. She was a 1941 graduate of Brocton High School and had been employed at London Clothing Company and retired from Piccento Sportswear, Inc. Edith enjoyed playing bingo and Pokeno. She was the mother of Donna L. Gamache of Billerica and the late Linda A. Jones; grandmother of Daniel P. Jones of Alabama and Michael R. Jones of Michigan and sister of James Marochino of Arizona and the late Sabino Marochino, Angelina Marochino, Jennie Froio and Rose Rivers. Edith is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020