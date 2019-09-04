|
Edith M. Dudley of Plymouth, formerly of Middleborough, passed away on August 29, 2019, at Sunrise of Plymouth Beach, at the age of ninety-four. She was the sister of the late Robert, Kenneth and Stella Dudley and Doris Pimental. She leaves her great-nieces, Wendy Gray and her husband James, Sherry Randall and her husband Peter, Gwen and Kathryn Tavares. She also leaves her great great-niece and nephews. Edith was born August 9, 1925, in Middleborough, to the late Walter and Edna (Cadman) Dudley. She was a graduate of Middleborough High School and the nursing program at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was a member of the Cadette Core during World War II and worked as a nurse at Lakeville Hospital. Edith's nursing skills extended beyond the hospital, where she used them to care for family and friends when they were sick or just in need. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. A period of visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Central Cemetery, Center Street, Middleborough. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019