Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
United Parish
Carver, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Jacob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Jacob


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith M. Jacob Obituary
Edith Marilyn Jacob, 96, of Carver, died on September 24, 2019, in Middleboro. She was born June 6, 1923, to George Shapliegh and Virginia Shapliegh in Abington. Edith held various part time jobs while raising a family of seven children. She enjoyed camping, visiting Vermont, playing bingo and watching the Red Sox; but most of all she loved spending time with her husband and children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Clifton Jacob. She is survived by her daughter, Lyn and son-in-law Tony Curtin of Halifax; daughter-in-law, Betsy Jacob of Rockland; her son, Larry Jacob and daughter-in-law Sharon Jacob; son, Don Jacob and daughter-in-law Shirley Jacob of Carver; Clifton Jacob and daughter-in-law Annette Jacob of Rockland. She was preceded in death by her children, Richard Jacob, Carole Best and Jon Jacob. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Friday, September 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at the United Parish in Carver at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ediths name to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham St., Middleboro, MA 02346.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now