|
|
Edith Morrissey, 89, of Brockton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center due to complications from SARS-CoV-2. She was married for 59 years to George Morrissey who passed away on November 30, 2019 at the same facility. After a brief interlude, they are together once more. The daughter of Ilidio and Marie Carvalho, Edith was born on December 8, 1930, in Brockton, MA, where she lived all of her life. She graduated from Brockton High School in 1948 where she played basketball and field hockey, and the New England Deaconess School of Nursing in 1952. A Registered Nurse, she worked at the Deaconess and then Brockton Hospital for many years before meeting her husband George at Moseleys ballroom in Dedham, MA. After her marriage in 1960, her primary focus was on raising and caring for her family in a house her father built at 18 Monson Street. She leaves behind her two children: Dr. Paul Morrissey of Providence, RI, a surgeon at Rhode Island Hospital, and his spouse, Joann Flaminio, and Karen Morrissey of Washington, DC, a recently retired career Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. She also leaves behind her brother David Carvalho of Bonita Springs, FL, and Orleans, MA, and her grandchildren: Julia Morrissey of New York, NY; Emily Morrissey of Boston, MA; Adam Morrissey of Barrington, RI; Moira Sims of Brooklyn, NY, and Liam Sims of Pittsburgh, PA. Her sister, Nancy Carvalho Donlan, predeceased her. Edith was happiest when surrounded by her family and loved to engage in long conversations with family and friends. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Edith enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, baking and square dancing with her husband George. Her family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center for the care and kindness extended to Edith and George during the final years of their lives. Because it is not possible to gather at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass to honor them both is planned for this Fall at the Chapel of our Savior in Brockton, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on Ediths behalf to the Chapel of Our Savior, 475 Westgate Drive, Brockton, MA, 02301. Phone: (508) 583-8357. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise from May 21 to May 22, 2020