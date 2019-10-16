|
Edmund L. Myers Jr., age 88, of Brockton, passed away on October 13, 2019. Ed was the husband of the late Kathleen (O'Grady) Myers for 41 years. Born October 31, 1930, he was the son of the late Edmund L. and Grace (LaRock) Myers. Ed grew up in Warwick, R.I., where he began to play the trumpet and develop his lifelong passion for music. He played the trumpet throughout his school years, ultimately earning acceptance to and graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music. He served in the U.S. Army and performed in the 7th Army Symphony Orchestra in Europe. After leaving the service, Ed taught music in Malden, Wayland and Brockton, and for thirty years was the Director of Music for the Town of Holbrook. In addition, Ed was the director of the Cosmo-Legion Band of Brockton for 26 years and was choir director of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton. He was president of Local 138-3443 Brockton-Norwood and for sixteen years was a brass instrument teacher in Abington. His main interests in life were his wonderful family and performing and teaching music. He will be missed by all that knew him. Mr. Myers leaves two sons and a daughter, Edmund L. Myers III of Exeter, N.H., John M. Myers of Raynham, and Mary E. Myers Moskowitz of Cambridge, their spouses and five grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patricia Myers of Venice, Fla.; and dear friend, Nancy Carter. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, North Easton, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider donations in Ed's name to Brockton High School Band Scholarship Fund, 470 Forest Ave., Brockton, MA 02301, Attn: Vincent Macrina; email vincentmacrinabpsma.org. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019