Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker,
1 Maquan St.
Whitman, MA
View Map
Edmund O'Connor, 92, of Hanson, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Lucy (Dowd) O'Connor. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Boston University and proudly served his country with the Navy during World War II and the Army during the Korean Conflict, which he received a Purple Heart. Ed was a mail carrier in Randolph and upon retiring, he was a substitute teacher in Pembroke. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Guadalupe (Arcos). He was the beloved father of Linda and Lorraine O'Connor both of CA and Stephen O'Connor of Hanson. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Steven and Kaitlyn O'Connor, Eden and Henry Finer. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., Cr. Rte 14 & 58, Hanson. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12th at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St., Hanson followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019
