Edna L. (Mercure) Llanes, age 87, of Brockton died September 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Joseph Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose Llanes. She was born and raised in Belchertown, a daughter of the late Julian and Louise Mercure. She married her husband at a young age and traveled the country while he was stationed in the Air Force. They settled in Brockton in 1970. Edna was a stay-at-home-mom devoted to her family and home. She valued her family over anything else. A woman of great faith, Edna was always thinking of the less fortunate and never herself. She was especially proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was a pioneer in recycling, had learned to fly a single engine airplane, loved to sing karaoke and driving to visit family members with little gifts. Edna was the mother of Andrea Babasade and her significant other George Tabback of N.J., Victor Llanes and his wife Jane of Hanover, Paul Llanes and his wife Catherine of So. Yarmouth, Maria Birk and her husband Daniel of Taunton, James Llanes and his wife Deborah of Bridgewater, Joseph Llanes and his wife Deborah of West Bridgewater, Felicia Carter and her husband Gary of Lakeville and the late David Llanes. She also leaves 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Llanes of Brockton. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna's name may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the Patients Activity Fund at St. Joseph Manor, 215 Thatcher St., Brockton, MA 02302. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019