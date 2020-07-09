Edna Walsh

1/1
Edna J. (Meagher) Walsh, 83 of Easton, MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 5th at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Edna was born on January 3, 1937 to the late Frederick and Edna (Benoit) Meagher. She was the wife of the late John M. Walsh Sr. of Easton. She is survived by her children John Walsh Jr. and his wife Holly of Easton, Joseph Andrea and his wife Bernadette of Bridgewater, Susan Grant and her husband Robert of Middleboro, and Patricia Andrea of FL. Also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister Barbara Tamulevich, William Meagher, Robert Meagher, and Dottie Burgess. She was a resident of Easton for the past 50 years and prior to that a resident of Brockton. She volunteered and served at the Knights of Columbus for 20 years running their weekly Bingo games. Edna will be cremated and have a private burial at a later date. You may share a memory or offer an online condolence at southeastfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Southeast Funeral and Cremation, 93 Center Street, North Easton, MA 02356.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 9, 2020.
