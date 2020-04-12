Home

Edward A. Halpern Obituary
Edward A. Halpern, 75, of Brockton, died April 9, 2020. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Edward was a shipper for Acme Boot in Stoughton for many years. He enjoyed knitting afghans. Edward was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Burleigh) Halpern; beloved father of Cynthia and Heidi Halpern of Brockton, Melinda Cleveland and her husband Jason of Pa. and Robin Brunts and her husband Corey of Okla.; loving grandfather of Sebastian, Sean, Charis, Nicholas, Adam, Jessica and the late Roy Cleveland, and Devin and Alyssa Brunts; brother of Judith Keone, Bobbi-Ann Rabinowitz, and the late Aaron Halpern, Mary Ditsch, and Frances Halpern; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to LIFE Center, PO Box 2956, Brockton MA 02305. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020
