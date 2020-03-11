|
Edward C. "Jake" Jacobson, husband of Janice M. (Bagge) Jacobson, passed away peacefully at home, in the care of his loving family, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Jake was very devoted to his wife of 52 years, Janice M. (Bagge) Jacobson; and his two children, Kim M. Mondeau and her husband Robert of Bridgewater and Eric Jacobson and his wife Melissa of Easton. He was the adored grandfather of Jessica Kehoe of Bridgewater and Cayce Constantine, Hailey Mae, Chelsea Rose and Ashley Grace Jacobson all of Easton; and great-grandfather to Ellie Constantine of Easton. Jake was the brother of Arthur Jacobson and his wife Lorraine of Port Orange, Fla.; brother-in-law of David Bagge and his wife Cathy; also brother-in-law of Nancy Sullivan and her husband Bill, all of Easton, and of Judi Macord and her husband Joe of Campton, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews. He was born February 18, 1943, in Brockton, to Doris E. (Gilson) and Arthur G. N. Jacobson of Easton. Raised in Easton, he was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, class of 1960, and the Navy School of Music. He served in the United States Navy from 1960 until 1965 where he was a member of the Navy Band. Jake worked in the construction industry and was a member of Local 4, Operating Engineers Union retiring from A. J. Welch Corporation in Brighton, in 2010. He continued working for East Coast Truck and Trailer part time for several years. He was also Highway Superintendent in Easton from 1984 until 2002. He served on many committees in Easton as well as being a call firefighter for 25 years and a Special Police Officer. He was a past Commander of the American Legion Post 7 in Easton and Commodore of the Taunton Yacht Club from 2001to 2003. Jake enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, cruises, motorcycling, riding in his 1956 T Bird and boating with his wife, family and many friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge with everyone. Jake will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake's memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Center or Old Colony Hospice Center. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020