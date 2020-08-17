I met Ed through a friend of mine years ago. Ed was the fellow who figured out my taxes every year and he'd always tell me Julia! You are the absolute worst when it comes to paperwork. Ed was always patient with me and understood that as an artist my thoughts were somewhere else other than the numbers and paperwork that he was so incredibly good at. Ed wasn't just my tax guy, he was a friend who I genuinely cared for. Ed would come to the Cape and visit my art gallery and it was always the highlight of my summer to see him walking through the door with a big smile on his face. You will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know you sweetie! Rest in Peace Eddie, my dear friend. With Affection,, Your Friend, Julia O'Malley-Keyes

