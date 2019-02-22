Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Mayflower Hill Cemetery
East Brittania Street
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wilbur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. Wilbur

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward E. Wilbur Obituary
Edward E. Wilbur, 87, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a brief illness. He was the longtime companion of Irene Roque of Bridgewater. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Joseph H. and Irene R. (Clark) Wilbur, he was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Edward was the proprietor and farmer of Wilbur's Farm on Purchase Street in Easton, as well as his farm in Bridgewater, Maine. As a child he grew up working on the farm of his late father Joseph H. Wilbur in Easton. An avid carpenter, he worked on building the barn at Clover Valley Farm on Poquanticut Ave., in Easton. He was an amateur artist who enjoyed playing the guitar and dancing to country western music. He appreciated traveling to Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, for many years, where he would visit family and enjoy the peacefulness of the island. In addition to his companion Irene, he is survived by his children, Edward E. Wilbur II of Easton, Janice L. Ricci and her husband Stephen of Pembroke and Walter W. Wilbur and his wife Nancy of Abington; a sister, Marilyn Smith of Great Barrington, N.H.; his grandchildren, Kevin Wilbur of Providence, R.I., Kelly Dolan of Woburn, Christina Wolfinger of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jennifer Roux of Quincy; four great-grandchildren, Evan Dolan, Ava Dolan, Thomas Wolfinger and Siobhan Hession; and a longtime family friend, Daniel Sullivan of Easton; he was also the brother of the late Joseph W. Wilbur and Henry F. Wilbur, and grandfather of the late Anthony Ricci. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefueneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now