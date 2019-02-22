|
Edward E. Wilbur, 87, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a brief illness. He was the longtime companion of Irene Roque of Bridgewater. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Joseph H. and Irene R. (Clark) Wilbur, he was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Edward was the proprietor and farmer of Wilbur's Farm on Purchase Street in Easton, as well as his farm in Bridgewater, Maine. As a child he grew up working on the farm of his late father Joseph H. Wilbur in Easton. An avid carpenter, he worked on building the barn at Clover Valley Farm on Poquanticut Ave., in Easton. He was an amateur artist who enjoyed playing the guitar and dancing to country western music. He appreciated traveling to Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, for many years, where he would visit family and enjoy the peacefulness of the island. In addition to his companion Irene, he is survived by his children, Edward E. Wilbur II of Easton, Janice L. Ricci and her husband Stephen of Pembroke and Walter W. Wilbur and his wife Nancy of Abington; a sister, Marilyn Smith of Great Barrington, N.H.; his grandchildren, Kevin Wilbur of Providence, R.I., Kelly Dolan of Woburn, Christina Wolfinger of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jennifer Roux of Quincy; four great-grandchildren, Evan Dolan, Ava Dolan, Thomas Wolfinger and Siobhan Hession; and a longtime family friend, Daniel Sullivan of Easton; he was also the brother of the late Joseph W. Wilbur and Henry F. Wilbur, and grandfather of the late Anthony Ricci. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefueneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019