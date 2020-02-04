|
|
Edward F. "Ed" Ackerman Jr., age 86, of Falmouth, formerly of Brockton, died January 31, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Mary (Condon) and Edward Ackerman. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol (Savignano) Ackerman. He is also survived by his daughter, Brenda of Falmouth, his son Brian of California, his grandson, Kevin of California, his great-granddaughter, Kaia of California, his sister, Marjorie of Kingston, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was a member of the Brockton Fire Dept. for 30 years before retiring in 1990. He also served four years in the Air Force. Ed enjoyed golf and playing cards and loved spending winters in Florida where he spent the last 25 winters in Naples. His family would like to thank the caregivers at Spaulding Rehab, Sandwich, Jml Falmouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth, for the kindness and compassion they showed in taking care of Ed. Per Ed's wishes, there will be a private graveside ceremony at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020