Edward J. Gonsalves
1933 - 2020
Edward J. Gonsalves, 87, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully at the Southeast Rehabilitation Center in Easton on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lois M. (Thorner) Gonsalves. Son of the late John and Mary (Correia) Gonsalves, he was born and raised in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton Schools. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and achieved the rank of Corporal. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned home and ended up working for Plymouth Rubber for 22 years and finished his career at Draper Mills in Canton. Ed enjoyed fishing, watching sports, working in the yard, rooting for the Patriots and most of all spending time with his family. Edward is survived by his sons, Edward J. Gonsalves, Jr. and his wife Christine of Stoughton and James F. Gonsalves and his wife Ann of Raynham. He was the grandfather of Meghan & Kerrie-Anne and the great grandfather of Aaliyah Marie. He was the brother of Teresa McGrath of FL and the late Manuel Gonsalves, Mary Texiera, Joseph Gonsalves, Isabel Hinchliffe, John Gonsalves, Augustine Cavanaugh, Elizabeth (Betty) Gonsalves, Frank Gonsalves, Anthony (Tony) Gonsalves. He was also the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Sunday from 4-8 PM with Covid 19 precautions of mandatory facemasks and social distancing required. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers send donations to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 10 Riverside Dr., Lakeville, MA 02347.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
