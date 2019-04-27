|
|
Edward Joseph Hamelin, 102, of Whitman, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of 71 years to the late Sophia (Roy) Hamelin of Whitman. He was born May 26, 1916, in Whitman, a son of the late Philippe L.U. and Emma M. (Bousquet) Hamelin. He was a member of the United States Army, 398th Infantry Regiment; Company A in World War II. A decorated veteran who received numerous medals and citations and held the rank of Captain. Edward was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Whitman. He was a very strong man of his faith. He thoroughly enjoyed gardening, growing apple trees, watching baseball, being with family, friends and the family Golden Retriever Spencer. He is survived by six children, Joan Winstead and husband Harold of Bangor, Maine, Gregory Hamelin and wife Cheryl of Glenburn, Maine, Paul Hamelin of Whitman, Maryanne Chenard of Whitman, Peter Hamelin and wife Ellie of Carver, Edward J. Hamelin Jr. and husband Jheinigton Vinha of Abington. He was the father of the late Mark Roy Hamelin. Edward's brothers and sisters that have predeceased him are Agatha (Sister Mary Louis, Sisters of Providence) Hamelin, Pauline Richard, Victor Hamelin, Agnes (Sister Mary Damien, Sisters of Providence) Hamelin, Grace Hamelin, Bernard Hamelin, Marjorie Hamelin, Henry Hamelin, Regina (Sister Marie du Bel Amour, Convent of Jesus & Mary) Hamelin, Philippe Hamelin and Madeline Hamelin. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Christopher Winstead, Sarah Hamelin LeBlanc and husband Douglas LeBlanc Sr., Sean Wyman and wife Julie, Casey Wyman; two step-grandchildren, Brayden LeBlanc and Douglas LeBlanc Jr.; one great-grandchild, Addison LeBlanc; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019