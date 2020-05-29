Edward J. Lavin Jr.
1946 - 2020
Edward J. Lavin Jr., 73, of Bridgewater, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence under the care of his family and hospice. He was the loving husband of Karen L. (Kuntz) Lavin for 48 years. Born November 6, 1946, in Boston, he was a son of the late Edward J. Lavin Sr. and Margaret M. (McCormack) Lavin. Edward served in the United States Army Reserves for a short period of time. He attended college at Burdett College in Boston and Curry College in Milton where he received his bachelor's degree. Edward met the love of his life Karen in 1972. He worked for State Street Bank for 35 years until his retirement in 2003. Edward loved vacationing with his family, especially trips to Las Vegas and Disney World. He also enjoyed golf. Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Karen L. (Kuntz) Lavin; his daughter, Christine Kane and her husband Phillip of Plymouth; his grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, and Shiloh Kane; his brother, Kevin Lavin of So. Weymouth; as well as his many friends and work associates. All funeral arrangements for Edward are private due to Covid-19 restrictions. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 28, 2020
FOR A WONDERFUL MAN. YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED. RIP
DEBBIE AND STEVE O'NEIL
May 28, 2020
ED WAS A WONDERFUL MAN, HE WILL BE TRULLY MISSED BY ALL.HE WAS ONE OF THE NICEST GUYS YOU WOULD EVER MEET. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. OUR LOVE TO YOU ALL. WITH DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WITH LOVE, DEBBIE AND STEVE O'NEIL XOXO
DEBBIE AND STEVE O'NEIL
