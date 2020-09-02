1/
Edward J. Leary Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Leary Jr., 85, of West Wareham, passed away August 31, 2020, at Tobey Hospital after a brief illness. Ed was predeceased by his parents and sister. He is survived and loved by his wife, Ruth, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Southcoast Hospice, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. Arrangements are by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved