|
|
Edward J. O'Brien Jr., of Westwood, formerly of Dorchester, died February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane M. O'Brien for 43 years; loving father of Kristine Matthews and her husband Corey of Walpole, Kevin O'Brien of Canton and Jill Toomey and her husband Kevin of Westwood; cherished grandfather of Lily and Coleman Matthews and Colin and Brendan Toomey; brother of James O'Brien of Dorchester, Mary O'Brien of Dorchester and Patricia Pietrantonio and her husband Al of Marshfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; dear friend of Bob McNamara, Bill Brackett and Dan Sweeney. Edward was a Boston College graduate, Class of 1971, a 38-year social work supervisor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Public Welfare and enjoyed golf and time on Cape Cod. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., Westwood, on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday morning, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10 a.m. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. Donations may be made in Edward's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Parkinson's Disease Research, 114 16th Street, Charlestown, MA 02129. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020