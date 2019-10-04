|
Edward J. Strojny Sr., of Lakeville, passed away peacefully October 1, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 91. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Lewandowski) Strojny of Lakeville. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Michael and Rosalie (Lozinski) Strojny. He was educated in Taunton schools and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the service, Edward was employed by Fenton Engineering and later by general contractor, Walter Barker as a union carpenter. Following that he opened his glass business Strojny Glass Company of Taunton. Later he purchased EMCO Electric and that later became Bristol County Electric which was sold to Carl Barney of Taunton. He was a member of the Taunton Lodge of Elk's, the Knight of Columbus and the Polish Club of Taunton. Edward was an avid tennis player and above all cherished his time with family and many friends. He leaves his beloved children, Nancy Strojny of Fla., Lydia Strojny of Taunton, Edward Strojny of Norton, Neil Strojny of Raynham and the late Raymond Strojny; his grandchildren, Jacob of Raynham and Ryan and Andrew of Norton. Edward was predeased by his siblings, Helen Salamon, Felix Strojny, Michael Strojny, Waldo Digits, Wanda Dorosz and Sophie Zyskowski. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019