Dr. Edward J. Waitt Jr., of New Orleans, 71, died May 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Catherine Badeaux; loving father of Edward J. Waitt III (and Sara), Heather Frught (and Ricky), and Robyn Jervay (and Stephen); brother of Kenneth A. Waitt (and Jean Fallon Waitt) of South Easton, Mass., Janice A. Schlerf (and Steve) of N.H. and Fla., and Lisa Waitt Belcher (and Greg) of West Bridgewater, Mass.; loving and fun grandfather of Madeline Frught, Victoria Frught, Abigail Frught, Carly Jervay, and Luke Jervay. A native of Brockton, Mass., Ed was proud to call New Orleans home for most of his life. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy (1969); served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, earning a Purple Heart; graduated from Tulane University Medical School (1978); and practiced internal medicine in Louisiana and Massachusetts until his retirement from Ochsner in 2017. His great intelligence was matched only by his hilarious and dry sense of humor. He loved golf, the Saints, traveling with Cathy, recycling, reading, cycling, and volunteering at the National World War II Museum, and teaching infants and children colorful words and gestures. He never met a stranger, and his kindness was boundless. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019