Edward L. Geppner

Edward L. Geppner Obituary
Edward L. "Geppy" Geppner, 95, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully onThursday, November 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marion C. (Griswold) Geppner; and partner of Joanne Lyndon; father of Richard Geppner, Edward "Ted" Geppner, Pamela Geppner, Suzanne Cooper, Timothy Geppner, Daniel Geppner and Patricia Geppner-Braga. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., West Bridgewater, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. thence to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours in the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or act.alz.org. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019
