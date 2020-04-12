|
Edward "Big Ed" M. Dion, age 70, of Brockton, died April 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, following a brief illness with Covid-19. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, Edward was the son of the late Thomas and Vivian (Howatt) Dion Sr. Edward was a resident of West Acres Nursing Home for the past two years, and previously lived in Easton with his brother Stephen and his wife Darlene and their family for 38 years. Edward enjoyed having family and friends around him, socializing, and attending the Arc program in Brockton for many years. He always felt like the Mayor of the Brockton Arc and West Acres Nursing Home. He was an avid bowler at Westgate Lanes and liked to play cards, bingo and listen to music. Edward was the brother of June Backgren of Rochester, Paul Dion of Whitman, Stephen Dion of Easton, Joseph Dion of Weymouth and the late Thomas Dion Jr. and David Dion. He is also survived by his treasured niece, Stephanie Dion, and nephew, Marty Dion, and great-nephew, Gavin Campbell. Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider donations in Edward's name to Brockton Area Arc, 1250 West Chestnut Street, Brockton, MA 02301.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020