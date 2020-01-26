|
Edward M. "Eddie" Smith Jr. passed away Tuesday January 20, 2020 at Colony House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a brief period of failing health. Born in Weymouth and raised in Abington, he was the son of the late Edward M. and Mary F. (Shevlin) Smith. Eddie attended Abington schools and later was a graduate of Saint Coletta's School of Braintree. Eddie had loved attending his community-based day service program at New England Villages in Hanson/Pembroke. He also enjoyed many sports, but especially baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan; he had enjoyed watching their games as well as attending games and spring training. Going to the movies, listening to music, dancing and bowling were some of his favorite activities. The family would like to thank Growthways Inc. of Brockton for their many years of support and dedication to Eddie and his family. He was the beloved brother of Donna Cavicchi and her husband Frederick and Kathleen Cushing and her husband William all of Whitman. Eddie is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Amy Desmond and her husband Dan of Whitman, Bonnie Cavicchi and her fiance Sean Page of Hanson, Jeffrey Cavicchi and his wife Melissa of North Attleboro and Greg Cushing and his wife Melissa of Woburn; as well as several cousins and nine great-nieces and nephews. His services will be held Wednesday January 29 at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. By request, all other services are omitted. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
