|
|
Edwin B. "Ed" Kava, age 93, of Brockton, died June 5, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Josephine C. (Niedzwiecki) Kava. Born and raised in Billerica, a son of the late Frank and Bridget (Szorgowecz) Kava, Ed had been a Brockton resident since 1960. Following graduation, Ed was drafted into the U.S. Navy Sea Bees during World War II. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Ed had worked for the U.S. Postal Office, South Postal Annex, retiring 30 years ago. He was a member of the Polish American Veterans in Chelsea and the Senior Bowling League at Maple Alleys. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, Atlantic City and polka dancing. Ed had a great sense of humor, was very outgoing and a very hard worker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Kava of Brockton, Frances Kava of Deming, N.M., Caroline Kava of Brockton and Josephine Reese of Plymouth; eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Edwin Frederick, Myles Costello and his wife Kerrianne, Donato Kava, Jerek Kava and his wife Jessica, Tyler Reese, Jolina Kava and George Reese; three great-grandchildren, Ayden Costello, Zackary and Makenzie Kava. He was the brother of the late Charlotte Bankus, Stanley Kava and Melania Kizelewicz, and grandfather of the late Daniel Frederick. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, June 16, from 3-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please consider donations in Ed's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions and condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 13, 2019