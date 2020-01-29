|
Edwin J. Fitzgerald Jr., age 82, of Millis, peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna J. (Talbot) Fitzgerald, he was the father of Beth Hay and her husband David of Northborough and Amy Farrington and her husband Geoff of Millis; brother of Mary Pritchett, Jane Roux, Michael Tierney and the late Joseph Tierney, John Fitzgerald and Helen Vaughan. Also survived by 2 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange Street, Millis. Burial will be private with full military honors. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4-7 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020