Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin J. Fitzgerald Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin J. Fitzgerald Jr. Obituary
Edwin J. Fitzgerald Jr., age 82, of Millis, peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna J. (Talbot) Fitzgerald, he was the father of Beth Hay and her husband David of Northborough and Amy Farrington and her husband Geoff of Millis; brother of Mary Pritchett, Jane Roux, Michael Tierney and the late Joseph Tierney, John Fitzgerald and Helen Vaughan. Also survived by 2 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange Street, Millis. Burial will be private with full military honors. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4-7 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -