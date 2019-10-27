|
Effie C. MacMillan, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Donald F. MacMillan, with whom she shared 74 years of marriage. Effie was born in Brockton and was the daughter of the late Warren Willis and Effie (Chapman) Willis. Effie devoted her life to her faith and her family and was a wonderful and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed playing bingo, crochet, knitting and sewing. Effie was also an avid collector of antique dolls and enjoyed being by the water, especially family summers in Dennisport. Effie and her husband Donald also resided in New Port Richie, Fla., for over 28 years. She will be remembered as a kind and caring woman with a beautiful singing voice. Effie always put others before her self and she will be deeply missed by her family and all who were lucky enough to have known her. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Donna MacMillan of Maine, Paula Richards of Dighton, Michael MacMillan of Taunton and Thomas MacMillan of New Bedford; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mildred O'Conner, Evelyn Bourque, Emily Walker, Helen Urbano, Viola Florr, and Robert, Warren and Ronald Willis. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations in Effie's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guest book or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019