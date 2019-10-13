|
|
Eileen E. Hennebry Rice, 85, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, in Falmouth. Born in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary Hennebry. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Brockton in 1950 and she graduated from Holy Ghost Nursing School in Cambridge in 1965. Eileen was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for many years and worked in various nursing and hospital facilities in Massachusetts and Maine. Besides her dedication to her profession, Eileen had profound enjoyment of music. She was predeceased by her sister, Edith Emery of Falmouth. Survivors include her son, Michael Koffman of Brighton; and dear friend, Carole Spear. At Eileen's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Eileen would ask you to remember her by treating a child with kindness. For online guest book, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019