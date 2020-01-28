Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Brookline, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Duddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen F. Duddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen F. Duddy Obituary
Eileen F. Duddy, of West Yarmouth, formerly of Stoughton and Brookline, January 26, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas Bouland and his wife Aspasia "Sue" of So. Easton, Michael A. Hallen of Plymouth, Colleen K. Hallen of Waltham and Christopher P. Hallen of Redlands, CA. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Esther (Doyle) Duddy. She was a former employee of Stoughton Public Schools, and a retired employee Mass. Rehabilitation Commission. Funeral from the Bell-ODea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline on Thursday morning at 10:10 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, .
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -