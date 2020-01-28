|
|
Eileen F. Duddy, of West Yarmouth, formerly of Stoughton and Brookline, January 26, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas Bouland and his wife Aspasia "Sue" of So. Easton, Michael A. Hallen of Plymouth, Colleen K. Hallen of Waltham and Christopher P. Hallen of Redlands, CA. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Esther (Doyle) Duddy. She was a former employee of Stoughton Public Schools, and a retired employee Mass. Rehabilitation Commission. Funeral from the Bell-ODea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline on Thursday morning at 10:10 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, .
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020