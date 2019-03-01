|
Eileen "Teenie" M. (Remillard) Wolf, age 94, of Middleborough, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough. Born in Middleborough, she was the daughter of the late Ovila J. and Marguerite R. (Doucette) Remillard. Eileen worked as a shoe worker in the Plymouth Shoe Factory and then for 18 years, she worked at Lakeville Hospital in the Physical Therapy Department, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Sodality of Our Lady at the Sacred Heart Church in Middleborough, the Middleborough Council of Aging and the Middleborough Senior Citizens. She enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Wolf; loving mother of Jo-Ann Wolf of Middleborough; devoted sister of the late Marguerite, Leo, Ernest, Lawrence, George, Hazel, Viola, Mary and Lillian. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, to send flowers and directions, please visit our new web site, www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough (508) 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019