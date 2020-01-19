|
Elaine B. (Montella) Butler, age 84, of North Easton, formerly of Stoughton, died January 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the loving wife of John "Jack" Butler for 62 years. Born in Providence, R.I., she was raised in West Roxbury, married and raised her family in Brockton for 38 years before moving to Stoughton. Elaine was a graduate of Stonehill College and enjoyed a long career in management. She volunteered her services in different organizations and private areas throughout her life. Travel, reading and entertaining were some of her happiest endeavors. Elaine leaves her most important accomplishments " her children" Donna Larkin and her fiance Michael Gullbrants, Lauren Connelly and her husband Paul and Karen Butler; six grandchildren, James Larkin and his wife Leah, John Larkin and his wife Amy, Matthew Larkin and his wife Amy, Jr., Tara Fernandes, Michael Connelly and Jack Connelly; five great grandchildren Zion and Jolene Fernandes, Khloe and Kolton Larkin and Adaline Elaine Larkin. She was the sister of Joseph Montella and his wife Teresa, David Montella and his wife Laraine and Susan Saia and her husband Joseph. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Tuesday January 21, 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, North Easton at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Elaines name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020