Elaine Carol Singleton Hardiman, 82, of Huntsville, passed on to her anticipated eternal home on December 19, 2019. Born and raised in Massachusetts, she graduated from Whitman High School in 1954. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Joseph F. Hardiman in 1956. Her husband was drafted into the Army in 1957 and their travels continued across the United States for 22 years. After living in Alaska, they settled in Huntsville in 1974. She is predeceased by her adoring husband Joseph "Buddy" Hardiman, parents Hugh and Ethel Singleton, sister Shirley Champignie, precious granddaughters Renee M. Hardiman and Madisyn "Maddie" Echols, and her beloved cat Yum-Yum. A devoted wife and loving mother, Elaine is survived by twin sons, Kenneth Hardiman and daughter-in-law Dianner of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Scott Hardiman and daughter-in-law Teresa of Huntsville, Ala., daughter Sharon Clowdus and son-in-law Larry of Grant, Ala., grandsons Kenneth M. Hardiman of Conyers, Ga. and Robert J. Hardiman of Highland, Calif., sister Beryl Singleton of Whitman, Mass., brother-in-law Robert Hardiman of Fairfax, Va., sister-in-law Mary Omar of Cranston, R.I., many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of poker buddies and loving friends. Her favorite pastimes were finding treasures at garage sales and sharing them with friends and family, playing poker and spending playful time with her delightful cool cat, Yum-Yum. Her generosity and unconditional love of those special in her life will be dearly missed. She loved her Dunkin Doughnuts, so be sure to grab a cup of coffee and a doughnut in her memory sometime this weekend. Visitation is Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. Having been an insulin dependent diabetic since 1953, her final request is to have memorial donations made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019