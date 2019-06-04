|
|
Elaine E. Therrien, 78, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Newton, passed away on June 1, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late Richard John Bagley and Eleanor R. Ferguson. Elaine was born in Newton and graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1959. She was very artistic and enjoyed tempera painting, cross stitching Thomas Kinkade scenes, and designing and creating her very own Christmas cards. Elaine is survived by her siblings, Richard J. Bagley Jr., Alan J. Bagley, and Laura Bagley. She is also survived by her daughter, Adrian Thierry; and her cousin, Ted Bagley. Elaine was predeceased by her brother, Arthur E. Bagley. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019