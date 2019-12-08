|
Elaine Frances (Blumberg) Jones, born in Brockton, Mass., August 11, 1944, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019, at home in Wiscasset, Maine, with her husband Gregg, stepdaughter Lindsay and a nurse by her side. Elaine entered the convent after high school, where she attended Regis College earning degrees in math and biology and taught school. After leaving the convent, she taught public school for one year before becoming a computer programmer at New England Life in Boston later moving on to Digital Equipment in Maynard. She also earned a master's degree in social psychology. Elaine was active in her church, played to organ and sang in the choir for many years. She is survived by Gregg, Lindsay and Dennis of Wiscasset; and several step-grandchildren. She was also survived by her nieces and nephews, Elaine and John of Las Vegas, Tina and David of Brockton, and Peter of Raynham, Mass.; eight great-nieces and nephews four great great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, John F. Cannizzaro of Las Vegas. Elaine also leaves several cousins who reside in the Brockton area. She was predeceased by her parents, Hyman and Vivianne Blumberg of Brockton, and her sister, Susan of Las Vegas. A funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church in Brockton, Monday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., followed by a gathering at Hardy's Pub and Restaurant, 740 North Main St., West Bridgewater, Mass. Close friends and family are invited.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019