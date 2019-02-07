|
|
Elaine Geezil, 81, of Brockton, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late John Geezil. Born April 17, 1937, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Grosso and Aline (LaBelle) Grosso. Elaine was a calibrator technician for Krohn-Hite Corporation for over 25 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, craft making and going to the casino. She is survived by her children, Pamela E. Schwemin Reid, Paul E. Pocius Jr., Mark A. Pocius, Suzanne T. Pocius Ford and David K. Johnston; her sister, Ernestine Minon; she is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Theodore Grosso Jr. Funeral services are private. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019