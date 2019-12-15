Home

Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Shiva
Following Services
home of Leah Greenberg
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Leah Greenberg
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Leah Greenberg
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park.
Elaine J. Greenberg

Elaine J. Greenberg Obituary
Elaine Janice (Green) Greenberg of Brockton, entered into rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 70. Elaine was our Warrior. Born and raised in Mattapan, Mass., devoted daughter to the late Bernard and Shirley Green. Devoted Wife of the late Joel E. Greenberg. Adoring mother of Stacy Skowyra and her husband Dave, Scott A. Greenberg and Leah B. Greenberg. Amazing Grammie to Rebecca and Brooke Skowyra. Loving Sister of Jay Green and his wife Susan, and Aunt to Jesse (Beth) Green and Andrea (Torrey) Radcliffe. She is also survived by her longest and dearest friends Joe and Alberta Chadajo. Elaine was loved by all that knew her simply because of who she was. Elaine was a hairdresser by trade but gave it up to raise her three children. She owned a Collection Agency for years, which she was very proud of being a woman in business. She later started working at S. J. & J. Inc. (the family business) in 1990 and continued in various positions until 2019. She had the pleasure of working with most family members throughout her career. Elaine had a love of Mah Jongg, music, and traveling to her second home in Naples, Florida. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Mass., on Monday, December 16, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Leah Greenberg on Monday following burial until 8pm and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please no flowers due to an allergy, donations in her memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
