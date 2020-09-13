1/
Elaine M. Gurney
Elaine M. (Boisseau) Gurney, age 92, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Raynham, died peacefully, September 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. Elaine was the wife of the late Arthur H. Gurney. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (LeDuc) Boisseau. Elaine was a manager and shift supervisor for CVS Pharmacy for many years. Previously, she was a manager for Dunningtons Super Drug Store in Brockton. Elaine loved to travel, with her husband or even independently. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed daily crossword puzzles. In 1998 Elaine moved to Raynham and was an active communicant of Holy Family Church in East Taunton. While living in Brockton, she was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Elaine is survived by her grandson Brian McCarthy and his wife Heather of Carver, granddaughters Julianne Mims and her husband Robert of Abington and Joanne Fennell of Springfield. She was the great-grandmother of Madison Mims; sister of Eleanor Powers of Bridgewater; mother of the late Francis Fennell and Diane McCarthy and sister of the late Irene Cronin. Elaine is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. For online condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
SEP
16
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
