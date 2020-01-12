|
|
Elaine M. Phaneuf (Motroni), a lifelong Bridgewater resident, passed away at the age of 69 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed at home on January 10 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born in Stoughton, daughter of the late Eleanor (Iafrate) and Robert Motroni. Mrs. Phaneuf was raised and educated in Bridgewater, attended Bristol Community College in Fall River, and pursued a career in dental hygiene. She took great pride in her work and was treasured by her patients. She was a hygienist for over 40 years, working the majority of those years for Dr. Richard Guidaboni in West Bridgewater and Dr. Ivers Rifkin in Bridgewater. She was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Phaneuf of Bridgewater with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. She was a loving mother to Jalane Marie Phaneuf of Bridgewater, Jennifer Rose Phaneuf of Bridgewater, Jessica Lynn Phaneuf of Plymouth, and Beau, her adoring dog. She is survived by her sister Karen (Motroni) Logan of Raynham and preceded by her brother Robert Motroni of East Providence. Visiting hours will be held Monday, January 13, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, at 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. The funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, with a procession from the funeral home to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, at 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020