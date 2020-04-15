Home

Elaine M. Sawler


1927 - 2020
Elaine M. Sawler Obituary
Elaine M. (Peterson) Sawler, 92, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020. Elaine was born in Brockton, in 1927, to Gunnar and Betty (Carlson) Peterson. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 57 years, Albert Wellington Sawler, and a brother, Earl Peterson. Elaine is survived by her three loving children, Michael Sawler and his wife Deborah of Avon, Mark Sawler and his wife Marion of West Bridgewater, and Betty Arnold and her husband Scott of Concord. Also, Elaine leaves 7 adoring grandchildren, Michael, Jill, Kerri, Garrett, Zachary, Richie, and Matt; in addition to 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. You may check back periodically for any service announcements, and the family invites you to share a memory at www.mackinnonfuneral.com/obiuary/Elaine-Sawler, c/o the Mackinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington Street, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 906 N Main Street, Brockton, where Elaine served faithfully all her life.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020
