Elaine Marzilli

Elaine (Parsons) Marzilli of Halifax, wife for 51 years of the late Thomas Marzilli, died August 22, 2020. Born in Boston, the daughter of Joseph C. and Enid (Partington) Parsons, she attended Dorchester High School for girls and Boston Teacher's College. She lived in Whitman for 35 years before moving to Halifax in 1993 after retiring from Medical Specialists of West Brockton in 1992. In her youth she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol where she met her husband and participated in search and rescue missions. Elaine was a volunteer for many organizations, a Girl Scout troop leader and camp counselor, past Regent of the Massachusetts Catholic Women's Guild, school volunteer, and more recently, a volunteer for the Halifax Council on Aging delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. She was also a former member of the Council on Aging Board of Directors, and a part time employee. A communicant of Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman since 1959, she was a member of the adult choir for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, having spent many months crisscrossing the country in an RV with her husband. She was a member of the Halifax "Ladybugs" chapter of Red Hatters and went on many senior citizen trips. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and just enjoyed life and people. A mother of five, she was predeceased by a son, Joseph Marzilli of Brockton, and a daughter, Donna Marzilli of Vermont. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn M. Ross of Cumberland, R.I., Anita Roig and her husband Todd of Pennsylvania, Paula Marzilli of Pennsylvania, and daughter-in-law, Jean (Dolan) Marzilli of Brockton, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and many people who considered her to be a Mom to them. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael Marzilli of Maryland, Katherine (Ross) Cox and her husband Matthew of Virginia and Justin McPhee of Pennsylvania. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Ethan. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. in the Central Cemetery, Plymouth St., Halifax. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
.