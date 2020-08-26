1/1
Elaine Marzilli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine (Parsons) Marzilli of Halifax, wife for 51 years of the late Thomas Marzilli, died August 22, 2020. Born in Boston, the daughter of Joseph C. and Enid (Partington) Parsons, she attended Dorchester High School for girls and Boston Teacher's College. She lived in Whitman for 35 years before moving to Halifax in 1993 after retiring from Medical Specialists of West Brockton in 1992. In her youth she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol where she met her husband and participated in search and rescue missions. Elaine was a volunteer for many organizations, a Girl Scout troop leader and camp counselor, past Regent of the Massachusetts Catholic Women's Guild, school volunteer, and more recently, a volunteer for the Halifax Council on Aging delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. She was also a former member of the Council on Aging Board of Directors, and a part time employee. A communicant of Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman since 1959, she was a member of the adult choir for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, having spent many months crisscrossing the country in an RV with her husband. She was a member of the Halifax "Ladybugs" chapter of Red Hatters and went on many senior citizen trips. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and just enjoyed life and people. A mother of five, she was predeceased by a son, Joseph Marzilli of Brockton, and a daughter, Donna Marzilli of Vermont. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn M. Ross of Cumberland, R.I., Anita Roig and her husband Todd of Pennsylvania, Paula Marzilli of Pennsylvania, and daughter-in-law, Jean (Dolan) Marzilli of Brockton, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and many people who considered her to be a Mom to them. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael Marzilli of Maryland, Katherine (Ross) Cox and her husband Matthew of Virginia and Justin McPhee of Pennsylvania. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Ethan. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. in the Central Cemetery, Plymouth St., Halifax. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Central Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved