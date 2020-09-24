1/1
Elaine Ripley
Elaine Shaw Ripley, 79, of Brockton passed away September 22, 2020, at home under hospice care surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert K. Ripley. She was born in Abington, daughter of the late Llyod Clapp and Louise (Purtle) Skillings. Elaine was a retired Bat bus driver for 40 years and one of the original female drivers. She was a great lover of cats. Elaine was a loyal member of the Conte Memorial Club, also enjoyed socializing at the Enterprise Club, Bertocci Memorial Club and Club National. Mrs. Ripley loved going out dancing. In addition to her husband she is survived by 3 daughters and a son-in-law, Victoria Shaw of Tewksbury, Theresa and Michael Campbell of Brockton and Doreen Shaw of North Carolina. Also mother of the late James Shaw. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church in Taunton officiating. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com. Donations in Elaine's name may be may to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass., 1300 West Elm Street Ext., Brockton, MA 02301, www.apcsm.org.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 24, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pasquale Consolo
