Elaine V. Gustin McEachern, passed away January 12, 2019, at her home in Port Richey, Fla., with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late James McEachern. She was born September 3, 1938, in Boston. Elaine was a licensed hair dresser and also was employed at James G. Grant Co., in Braintree, Mass. Before retiring to Florida, she resided in Brockton, Mass., and Bridgewater, Mass. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Diana Bertran, Donna Blackett, Deborah McEachern, all of Florida, and Kim Ellis of Kentucky; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Gustin of Wareham; and a dear friend, Joan Jacobson of Florida.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019