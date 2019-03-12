Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine McEachern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine V. McEachern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine V. McEachern Obituary
Elaine V. Gustin McEachern, passed away January 12, 2019, at her home in Port Richey, Fla., with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late James McEachern. She was born September 3, 1938, in Boston. Elaine was a licensed hair dresser and also was employed at James G. Grant Co., in Braintree, Mass. Before retiring to Florida, she resided in Brockton, Mass., and Bridgewater, Mass. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Diana Bertran, Donna Blackett, Deborah McEachern, Karen Fletcher, all of Florida, and Kim Ellis of Kentucky; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Gustin of Wareham, Mass.; and a dear friend, Joan Jacobson of Florida.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.