Eldon was born in Middleboro and grew up in Bridgewater. He attended Bridgewater schools and enlisted into he U.S. Navy at an early age.

Eldon and Ethel Murphy married on September 6, 1975 and resided in Bridgewater where they were active at the 49er's and Citizens Clubs and enjoyed cruises every few years.

Eldon loved being a fireman and proudly served his community with the Bridgewater Fire Department for over 30 years and retired as a Captain. Eldon was a gifted woodworker who spent many hours in his basement shop crafting marvelous creations like doll houses, shelves, and birdhouses. Many of the birdhouses are still in use scattered throughout Olde Scotland Links Golf Course. Later in life when Eldon's health began failing he found comfort in being with his beloved grandchildren.

Eldon was the devoted husband of Ethel F. Souza of Bridgewater and loving father of Christine Souza of TX and Cheryl A. Souza of Bridgewater. Proud "Grandpa" of Alexis and Tyler. Brother of the late Marie Walsh and the late Diane Souza. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and old friends.

All are cordially invited to a visitation period at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Sunday, November 29th from 3-6 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Monday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a burial with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:30 p.m. Please respect all Covid-19 protocols.

In memory of Eldon, donations may be sent to the Bridgewater Fire Department Relief Fund, 22 School Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324.

